Rampage rating for 12/22/2023

Rampage on Friday night drew 363,000 viewers, up 55,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the most-watched episode of Rampage since October 6. The TNT broadcast did a 0.10 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the previous week. No cable ranking is available as of now.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

