New York Post announces wrestling awards for 2023
The New York Post’s pro-wrestling awards for 2023:
Men’s Wrestler of the year: MJF [AEW]
Women’s Wrestler of the year: Becky Lynch [WWE]
Male breakout Wrestler of the year: LA Knight [WWE]
Female breakout Wrestler of the year: Julia Hart [AEW]
“The 22-year-old’s ring work hit that next level of comfort, confidence and polish and she finished the year by becoming just the third TBS champion.”
Return/Debut of the year: CM Punk [WWE]
OMG Moment of the year: Sami turns his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble [WWE]
Match of the Year: Omega v Ospreay l [NJPW]
Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline [WWE]
Faction of the Year: Judgment Day [WWE]
Tag-team of the Year: FTR [AEW]
Promo of the Year: Cody & Sami on RAW [WWE]
PPV of the Year: Forbidden Door ll [AEW/NJPW]
Manager of the Year: Paul Heyman [WWE]
Biggest story of the Year: WWE sold to Endeavor