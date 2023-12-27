New York Post announces wrestling awards for 2023

The New York Post’s pro-wrestling awards for 2023:

Men’s Wrestler of the year: MJF [AEW]

Women’s Wrestler of the year: Becky Lynch [WWE]

Male breakout Wrestler of the year: LA Knight [WWE]

Female breakout Wrestler of the year: Julia Hart [AEW]

“The 22-year-old’s ring work hit that next level of comfort, confidence and polish and she finished the year by becoming just the third TBS champion.”

Return/Debut of the year: CM Punk [WWE]

OMG Moment of the year: Sami turns his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble [WWE]

Match of the Year: Omega v Ospreay l [NJPW]

Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline [WWE]

Faction of the Year: Judgment Day [WWE]

Tag-team of the Year: FTR [AEW]

Promo of the Year: Cody & Sami on RAW [WWE]

PPV of the Year: Forbidden Door ll [AEW/NJPW]

Manager of the Year: Paul Heyman [WWE]

Biggest story of the Year: WWE sold to Endeavor

