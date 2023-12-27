Goldberg not happy Vince McMahon never gave him his retirement match

While crediting Vince McMahon for the opportunity to have his wife and son see him wrestle again, former WWE Universal champion Goldberg had another interesting choice of words to describe the TKO Executive Chairman.

Appearing as a guest on the Steven & Captain Evil podcast, Goldberg described McMahon as “the big boss” and the one who makes everything happen.

“In all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them,” Goldberg said. “So, I owe him everything…until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over and I had COVID.”

Goldberg recounted the moment he called Vince to tell him he was still recovering from COVID effects ahead of the Saudi Arabia show but wanted to come through as long as Vince made him a promise.

Goldberg said he told McMahon that he’ll do it as long as he gives him his retirement match.

“I did what he asked. As a performer I was 56 years old. As a human being you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn’t work out because you had COVID,” Goldberg said.

He said that he put himself in a “horribly shitty situation,” to get what he wanted to and give Vince what he wanted, but there was one problem: Vince never gave him what they agreed to.

“Problem is he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of shit as far as I’m concerned,” Goldberg said.

That Roman Reigns match in Saudi remains Goldberg’s last ever match and his plans to have a self-promoted retirement match didn’t materialize yet. He also revealed that he did try to get involved in Sting’s retirement match but those plans didn’t work out either.

