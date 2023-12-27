Goldberg on Sting: “I tried to be part of his retirement match”

Wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Sting (Steve Borden) is set to have his retirement match at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event. During an interview with the Steve and Captain Evil, fellow Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg talked about Sting…

“Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it. He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He’s one of the best human beings on the planet and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting.”

Earlier in 2023, there was talk of Sting possibly being part of a Goldberg retirement event.

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

