Sami Zayn to work the WWE Holiday Tour week despite being off TV

Despite being off TV for the past couple of weeks after requesting time off from the company, Sami Zayn has said that he will be performing at the WWE Holiday Tour which starts today.

Zayn will be in New York tonight, Boston tomorrow, Montreal on Thursday, Toronto on Friday, and Los Angeles on Saturday with the Raw brand.

In a message on Instagram, Zayn said that it’s been a very crazy and somewhat difficult time for him but he’s very grateful to be in these great cities with fans to end what was a remarkable year for him.

“My career has been so unbelievable, every show is a gift. Thank you all, just know I am very happy to be there with you guys,” Zayn wrote.

I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career. Tonight – MSG. New York City

Tomorrow – Boston

Dec 28 – Montreal

Dec 29 – Toronto

Dec 30 – Los Angeles Crazy times. Lots of love.

Thanks for letting me play x — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 26, 2023

