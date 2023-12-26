Mercedes Mone with a cryptic Christmas Day post on X

With rumors running around that Mercedes Mone is asking for an incredible sum of money to return to WWE, the former IWGP Women’s champion posted a cryptic post on X on Christmas Day.

“Happy Happy Holidays,” she wrote, separating each word by a line. “All I want for Christmas is Moné”

The tweet immediately caught the eye of many for the fact that the initials of each line read HHH and obviously she played off the rumors that she’s after a lot of money.

Mone also posted a photo from her Christmas shoot sporting a sexy Santa costume.

Happy

Happy

Holidays

All I want for Christmas is Moné

🎄 pic.twitter.com/CevdmhJalA — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 24, 2023

