CM Punk returns for first WWE match in nearly 10 years tonight

It’s clobbering time! CM Punk returns for his first WWE match in nearly 10 years tonight at the world’s most famous arena in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Punk will be taking on Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, his first of two matches during this WWE Live holiday tour. His other match is on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

CM Punk’s last match in WWE was at the 2014 Royal Rumble. His last singles match was on January 20 where he defeated Billy Gun on an episode of Monday Night Raw. He then had a dark match the following night on Smackdown defeating The Shield in a three-on-one handicap match.

Punk has not wrestled in front of an audience since his August 27 match against Samoa Joe at AEW’s All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

