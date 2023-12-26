Arn Anderson puts over Matt Cardona

Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Matt Cardona and what he’s been able to do on the independent wrestling scene.

“He’s making his own way. He doesn’t answer to anybody but himself, and he’s got a company doing those. I think he did one from the heart, and he and I were good friends the entire time we worked together in WWE. He knew I respected him. Great worker, looked great, went out on his own, got himself over.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

