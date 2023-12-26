12/25/23 WWE Raw Recap

Recap by: Richard Trionfo, pwinsider.com

Your hosts are Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond.

Miz asks really if this is it. He says he expected more pizazz. This is the Miz. He wants things to be more must see since it is Christmas. Tonight is a night of grandeur and spectacle. He says we will look at the most monumental moments of the year and who else to start it but Miz, the man who was too busy to host the Academy Awards because he was hosting Wrestlemania.

Miz says this year eclipsed them all. There was heart-wrenching drama. We saw Cody Rhodes face Brock Lesnar. We saw Rhea Ripley face Charlotte Flair on the greatest stage of them all. We saw Ricochet and Logan Paul. We also saw Trish Stratus face Becky Lynch. Miz brings up Bad Bunny. Our heroes shined and our villains reigned.

Peter says we will see exclusive interviews with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, and more. Jackie says Seth Rollins will join them soon.

We take a look back at Seth Rollins and AJ Styles from Night of Champions.

Here is the coverage from Night of Champions:

Match Number One: World Championship Match: Seth Rollins versus AJ Styles

Seth avoids AJ on the first attempt to lock up and the crowd hums Seth’s music. They go for a Test of Strength but Seth fakes AJ out and walks away. AJ with a drop kick and clothesline that sends Seth over the top rope to the floor. AJ with a slingshot move but he sees Seth get back in the ring so AJ lands on the apron. They lock up and Seth with a side head lock. Seth with sling blade and AJ rolls to the floor. Seth goes to the apron and hits a knee to the temple off the apron. Seth gets a near fall. Seth goes for a suplex but AJ blocks it a few times. AJ runs Seth into the corner and connects with shoulders. AJ with a snap mare and a knee drop.

AJ with a kick to the back. AJ with a reverse chin lock. Seth with an Irish whip and AJ floats over and Seth hits the turnbuckles. AJ with chops but Seth with an Irish whip. Seth catches AJ when AJ tries to float over and Seth with a flatliner into the turnbuckles and then he sends AJ face first into the middle turnbuckle. Seth puts AJ on the turnbuckles and chops AJ to the apron. Seth sets for a superplex but AJ escapes and drops Seth on the turnbuckles. AJ and Seth exchange punches. AJ suplexes Seth into the turnbuckles. Seth with chops and punches to AJ. AJ blocks a punch and Styles with a series of strikes ending with a clothesline and a sliding forearm.

AJ with a flying clothesline into the corner and Seth escapes an Ushigoroshi but AJ with a sit out gourdbuster for a near fall. AJ sets for a Styles Clash but Seth backs AJ into the corner and connects with an elbow. AJ with a moonsault into a reverse DDT for a near fall. Seth rolls through on a sunset flip and then picks up AJ and hits a buckle bomb. Seth goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Rollins with a rolling elbow but misses a KO to the back of the head. AJ with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Seth escapes a power bomb and he sets for a Pedigree. AJ escapes and hits an enzuigiri. AJ goes to the apron and then to the turnbuckles for a super Styles Clash. Seth holds on to the ropes and gives AJ a back drop. Seth puts AJ on the turnbuckles.

Seth with forearms to the back of the head and sets for a reverse superplex but AJ with elbows to send Seth to the mat. Seth leaps back to the turnbuckles and hits the reverse superplex and rolls through into a side slam for a near fall. Seth goes up for a Phoenix Splash but AJ moves and Seth over rotates to land on his feet and roll through. AJ with a tornado move to the apron and Seth tries to suplex AJ into the ring while AJ tries to suplex Seth to the floor. They go back and forth and AJ pulls Seth to the apron. AJ with an X Plex onto the apron.

AJ sends Seth back into the ring to set for a Phenomenal Forearm and Seth pushes AJ off the ropes to the floor. Seth with a suicide dive but Seth lands awkwardly and may have injured his knee. Seth limps to get back into the ring and AJ returns to the ring as well. Seth goes for a suplex but AJ counters with a Calf Crusher. AJ rolls Seth into the center of the ring. Seth with a reverse chin lock to try to get out of the hold and Seth succeeds. AJ with a kick but Seth with a clothesline and both men are down. Seth and AJ exchange punches and forearms. AJ slaps Seth and kicks the leg. Rollins with a back heel kick and Kawada kicks but AJ with a chop and punches.

Rollins with an enzuigiri and AJ misses a Pele Kick. Seth with a stomp to the hand. AJ escapes a Pedigree and goes for a Styles Clash. AJ with a Pele Kick and Pedigree for a near fall. AJ is the first to his feet and he goes to the apron. Seth helps himself up using the ropes and AJ with a forearm. AJ goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Seth with a super kick. Seth sets for the Stomp but his knee gives out. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher but Seth rolls through for a Pedigree. Seth limps into a Stomp for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins (new champion)

After the match, Triple H comes to the ring to present the new title belt to the first World Champion Seth Rollins.

Peter calls it a monumental victory for Seth.

We go to Seth Rollins.

Jackie asks if his daughter is old enough to understand stuff and get hyped. Seth says she loves the holiday and everything. He loves being able to watch her open her gifts. Peter asks what did it mean to be the first champion. Seth says it was an honor to be the first champion and give others a shot at the title. If you have nothing to aim for and not have goals, you are going to stagnate. Seth says he wants to make this place the best it could be. He says he is proud to be a champion and give chances to so many. He says he cannot wait to keep defending the title.

Peter brings up the return of CM Punk and he mentions that Seth is not a fan. Jackie points out what Seth said about Punk. Peter asks about Punk’s return at Survivor Series. He says he felt rage and disappointment, but he knew it was coming. There was some disbelief that you are seeing a ghost you want to punch in the mouth. Jackie asks if anything will have Seth show respect to Punk. Seth says it is a long road because for Punk, he spent ten years losing respect. He respected Punk before but then he said you don’t want to meet your heroes. Seth says it will be a long road for Punk to have his respect.

Jackie asks about Drew and their match. Seth says a lot of what he is saying is not wrong. Seth says he understands where Drew is coming from and what he wants. The problem is that he has to beat him for the title. Seth says he is operating at a level that is untouchable. He does not care about what version of Drew McIntyre we have, he has to find a way to beat Seth for the title. Seth says he does not believe that he can be beaten. He tells Drew to bring his best next Monday.

We are back and Alpha Academy talk about what they have done in 2023. Chad says he hates saying goodbye to 2023. Maxxine says she is a master of curing the Christmas blues. We have ad for WWE Shop.

Jackie says Christmas is a time to celebrate and she mentions the signing of Jade Cargill. Peter says it was an early Christmas when she signed. He calls her a once in a career talent. Peter says he cannot wait to see Jade in the ring.

We take a look back at the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley from Wrestlemania.

Here is the coverage from the show.

Match Number Six: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley

Charlotte bounces off the ropes before locking up. Charlotte with a wrist lock. Flair with a hammer lock and she slaps the back of Rhea’s head. Charlotte with a side head lock and shoulder tackle but Rhea with a shoulder tackle of her own. Rhea blocks a hip toss and Rhea misses a clothesline. Flair with a shoulder tackle and she sends Rhea over the top rope to the floor. Rhea returns to the ring and she pokes Flair. Rhea pushes Flair and Flair with a chop. Rhea backs Flair into the corner and connects with shoulders. Flair with forearms. Rhea with an Irish whip and Flair does the Flair flip to the apron. Flair with a kick and she goes up top and hits a cross body. Rhea with a back elbow. Flair with a kick to the head. Flair puts the leg in the ropes and Rhea avoids the knee drop. Rhea drops Flair into the top turnbuckle and she goes down. Rhea kicks Flair many times. Rhea works on the back. Flair with forearms and Rhea with a kick and she sends Flair into the turnbuckles. Rhea with a body scissors.

Rhea with forearms to the back and then she connects with forearms to the back. Flair with forearms and she escapes. Flair with a rollup for a near fall. Rhea with a forearm to the back and she connects with another two. Flair with a back elbow but she misses a chop. Rhea with a German suplex for a near fall. Rhea with a short arm clothesline and then she connects with another one. Flair with a boot and elbow. Charlotte with a back breaker and she sends Rhea into the turnbuckles. Flair with clotheslines. Flair with chops to Rhea. Flair with a knee drop to the leg hanging on the ropes. Rhea sends Flair to the apron but Flair with a forearm.

Flair sends Rhea into the turnbuckles. Flair goes to the apron and she goes up top and hits a cross body but Rhea holds on and goes for a slam. Rhea goes for RipTide but Flair counters into a DDT for a near fall. Flair goes for the figure four but Rhea kicks her away. Flair tries again and Rhea kicks her again. Rhea with an inside cradle for a near fall. Both women with boots to the head and both go down. Rhea with a forearm and Flair fires back. Flair with forearms. Rhea with a kick and she stomps on the foot and hits a face buster. Flair with a fallaway slam. Flair goes up top for a moonsault but Rhea leaps to the turnbuckles. Flair knocks Rhea off the turnbuckles but Rhea gets back up and hits a German superplex for a near fall.

Flair lands on her feet and she clips Rhea and hits Natural Selection for a near fall. Rhea rolls to the apron. They go to the floor and Flair misses a spear and hits the ring steps. They return to the ring and Rhea sends Flair to the mat for a near fall. Rhea sets for RipTide but Flair escapes and hits a German suplex. Flair with another German suplex. Rhea with a back elbow and a German suplex and Flair lands hard. Rhea with a forearm and she tries for another German suplex but Flair blocks it and connects with an elbow. Flair with a boot for a near fall. Rhea kicks Flair to stop the figure four. Flair with a running boot to knock Rhea off the apron. Flair goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and she hits it.

They return to the ring and Flair with a single leg take down but Rhea kicks Flair away. Flair misses a spear and almost hits the referee. Rhea with a head butt and RipTide for a near fall. Rhea sends Flair back into the mat. Flair with an inside cradle for a near fall. Rhea with the Prison Lock. Flair gets to the ropes to force a break. Flair sends Rhea into the referee on the break and Flair with a spear for a near fall. Flair pie faces Rhea and Rhea with forearms. They go back and forth with forearms. Rhea with a round kick and Flair with a boot to the head. Flair with a figure four leg lock but Rhea gets to the ropes to force a break. Rhea goes to the apron.

Flair sends Rhea into the ring post and they go to the turnbuckles. Flair with a super fallaway slam attempt but Rhea stops it and drops Flair on the ring post. Rhea with RipTide from the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (new champion))

Rhea says 2023 was the year where Rhea Ripley and THE Judgment Day took over Raw. Anyone who dared step in her path found themselves Eradicated. As the calendar flips to 2024, another fool thinks they can step up to her. Ivy Nile, you will discover what every other woman on this roster knows. This is here division and you are nothing in her world.

We are back with a look back at Ricochet and Logan Paul from SummerSlam.

Here is the coverage from the show.

Match Number One: Logan Paul versus Ricochet

Ricochet has some words for Logan and Logan has something to say to Ricochet. Logan wipes Ricochet’s head and Ricochet slaps Logan. Logan misses a clothesline and Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and a drop kick. Ricochet teases a dive but Logan ducks and Ricochet does a Superhero landing. Ricochet with a waist lock into a side head lock. Logan goes for a sunset flip but Ricochet rolls through. Ricochet misses a kick and Logan with a back elbow. Logan avoids Ricochet and Logan with a front face lock. Logan with a hip lock take down into a reverse chin lock. Logan holds on to the ropes to avoid a spin kick from Ricochet. Ricochet with a shoulder from the apron but Logan stops Ricochet from getting back into the ring and Logan chokes Ricochet in the ropes. They both go to the apron and Logan with forearms to the back. Logan with a neck breaker onto the apron.

Logan tells Samantha he is going to hurt her man real bad. They get back into the ring and Logan with a punch to the midsection. Logan with more punches to Ricochet and the referee warns Logan. Logan with more punches and he puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles. Logan with a running power slam for a near fall. Logan with a slam. Logan with a boot to the chest and a split leg drop for a near fall. Ricochet escapes a slam and hits a spinebuster. Ricochet with the People’s Moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet with punches and kicks. Logan with a back body drop. Logan with a springboard clothesline to Ricochet on the apron. Logan goes to the apron and sets for Spanish Fly off the apron but they land on their feet. Ricochet with Spanish Fly on the floor. Logan trips Ricochet and pulls him to the floor. Logan with a buckshot lariat to the floor.

Logan goes up top and hits a cross body and then he hits a standing moonsault for a near fall. Paul with a punch but Ricochet punches follow up punches. Ricochet with punches and he avoids Logan when Logan charges into the corner. Logan hits the ring post shoulder first. Ricochet goes up top and he pulls Logan up with him. Ricochet with a neck breaker off the turnbuckles. Ricochet with kicks to the leg and a chop. Ricochet with a handspring back elbow and then he hits a running forearm. Ricochet with an Irish whip and head butt to the midsection. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet with kicks to the chest.

Ricochet kicks Logan in the arm. Logan avoids a kick and Ricochet lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Logan comes off the turnbuckles with a moonsault and Ricochet catches Logan. Logan counters into a tornado DDT for a near fall. Logan sets for a power bomb but Ricochet lands on his feet and connects with a jumping knee and Recoil. Ricochet pulls Logan into position and he goes up top. Ricochet holds his ribs and then goes for the shooting star press but Logan gets his knees up. Logan gets an inside cradle for a near fall. Logan kicks Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet lands on his feet when Logan pulls him up. Logan with a power bomb set up into a flapjack. Logan with a springboard splash for a near fall.

Logan sets for a punch but Ricochet with a thrust kick. Ricochet gets Logan up and hits a Detonation Kick and a rolling Death Valley Driver. Ricochet with a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet pulls Logan into the corner but Ricochet has trouble doing it because of the damage done to his ribs. Logan grabs the ankle and Ricochet kicks Logan. Ricochet goes up top and misses a 630 splash when Logan moves. Someone hands Logan brass knuckles without the referee seeing it. Logan punches Ricochet and gets the three count.

Winner: Logan Paul

Peter mentions that Logan has only been in eight matches. Jackie mentions that we will see Logan’s match against Rey Mysterio from Crown Jewel.

Jackie mentions Bad Bunny and his 2023 in the ring.

We take a look at his match from Backlash against Damian Priest.

Here is the coverage

Match Number Five: Bad Bunny versus Damian Priest

Bunny gets in Priest’s face and Priest pushes Bunny to the mat. Bunny gets up and he gets in Priest’s face again. Priest backs Bunny into the corner and Bunny covers up and he pats Bunny on the head. Bunny with a punch. Priest misses a splash into the corner and Bunny with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Bunny goes to the floor and he gets a kendo stick from his buggy. Bunny gets into the ring when Priest goes to the floor. Priest catches Bunny and runs him into the corner when Bunny tries to use the kendo stick. Priest grabs the kendo stick and he breaks it over his knee. Bunny with a punch and Priest wtih a forearm and slam. Priest kicks Bunny in the head. Priest with a wrist lock but Bunny with a punch. Priest adds more pressure to the wrist lock. Bunny with a punch and Priest with a forearm to the arm. Bunny rakes the eyes and punches Priest but Priest with a knee to the midsection.

Bunny with a jaw breaker and he goes to the turnbuckles to punch Bunny. Priest stops Bunny and Bunny with a sunset flip for a near fall. Priest blocks a punch and Priest boxes the ears a few times. Priest waits for Bunny to turn around and he hits an elbow in the corner. Priest sets for South of Heaven and hits it and Priest pulls Bunny up before the three count. Priest goes to the weapon cache and gets an axe handle. He tosses it to teh floor and then Priest goes for a springboard flip to the floor but Bunny throws a chair at Priest. Bunny goes under the table and he gets a kendo stick and hits Priest with it a few times. Priest runs into a boot and Bunny with a tornado DDT.

Bunny clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. Bunny goes up top and hits a cross body onto Priest on the floor. Bunny hits Priest with the trash can lids and then Bunny gets his kendo stick back. Bunny hits Priest many times with it. Priest blocks a kendo stick shot and he sends Bunny away. Bunny with an elbow into the corner and then Bunny boxes the ears. Bunny with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Priest sees that he is bleeding and Bunny tells him to come back into the ring and cross his line.

Priest says he has had enough and he starts to walk away. Bunny gets a trash can and goes after Priest but Priest turns around and kicks the trash can into Bunny. Priest hits Bunny in the back with the trash can. Priest gets the lid and hits Bunny with it. Priest gets to the kendo stick and he hits Bunny in the back with it as he swings for the fences. Priest sends Bunny over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Priest with a forearm and they go into the crowd. Priest and Bunny exchange punches. Bunny with a punch and Priest with a round kick to the head. Priest puts Bunny on top of a production case. The shirt comes off and Bunny punches Priest but Priest with a punh and Broken Arrow through a table.

Adam Pearce and officials come over to check on Bunny. Priest tells an official that Bunny isn’t done because he isn’t done. Priest puts Bunny on his shoulder and he carries Bunny back into the ringside area. Priest with a kick to the chest. Priest kicks Bunny against the ring post. Priest goes for a Cyclone kick but Bunny moves and Priest kicks the ring post. Bunny gets a kendo stick and hits Priest in the leg. Bunny runs into a boot but Bunny blocks it and hits a knee breaker to the injured leg. Bunny with an elbow to the leg followed by punches and then he wrings the leg into the ring post. Bunny with punches and he wrings the leg again. Bunny grabs a chain and he hits Priest in the leg with it. Priest begs for mercy and Bunny puts the chain around the ankle and wrings the leg into the post.

Bunny gets a chair and he hits Priest in the leg with it against the ring post. They go into the ring and Priest begs for mercy. Bunny stops and then he thinks about it for a moment. Priest with a kick to the head. Priest hops over to Bunny. Bunny kicks Priest in the groinal region.

Balor and Dom come to the ring and they attacck Bunny. Finn grabs the chair while him and Dom kick Bunny. Balor puts the chair in the turnbuckles. Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring and he goes after Dom and Balor but Balor and Dom are too much for him.

Carlito makes his way to the ring and he punches Dom and Balor. Carlito sends Dom over the top rope and Rey with a head scissors take down to Balor followed by a lungblower from Carlito. Carlito takes a bite out of an apple and Dom hits Carlito from behind. Rey with a drop toe hold to send Dom into the ropes and Rey with a 619. Carlito punches Dom and Carlito and Rey chase Finn and Dom up the aisle.

Savio Vega makes his way down the aisle. Finn laughs at Savio. Savio is not alone and the rest of the LWO make their way up the aisle and they go after Dom and Finn.

Finn has had enough and he turns around to Savio. Savio with chops to Finn followed by a back heel kick. Now it is Dom’s turn to get chopped followed by a palm thrust.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, Priest’s knee gives out on a cyclone kick. Bunny with a figure four leg lock and Bunny gets a near fall. Bunny punches the leg and Priest is about to tap out. Priest chokes Bunny and gets out of the hold. Bunny counters South of Heaven into a victory roll for a near fall. Priest misses a shoulder in the corner and hits the chair that Balor set up.Bunny with Sliced Bread and he gets a near fall. Bunny hits Priest in the back with the chair many times. Bunny with a Destroyer for three count.

Winner: Bad Bunny

After the match, the LWO, Savio Vega, and Carlito come back to the ring to celebrate with Bunny.

We are back with The New Day.

Xavier says they were asked to share their thoughts and Kofi tells him to get to it.

Woods and Kofi talk about big meaty men slapping meat and they talk about Bronson Reed and Ivar. Woods asks if it is worse to be beaten down by Ivar or embarrassed by Jelly Roll.

They talk about the next Women’s Revolution and they mention Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They also mention Tegan Nox and Zoey Stark. They also mention Raquel Rodriguez.

They move on to three people you would least like to be kicked in the head and they talk about Xia Li, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

They move on to the tag team division. Kofi says there is some serious competition and they talk about THE Judgment Day. Kofi says the titles will come back to them. They mention Indus Sher, DIY, The Creeds, and Imperium.

Kofi says it feels like they are forgetting someone.

They discuss Alpha Academy.

Jackie mentions Chad Gable’s match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Here is the coverage for that match.

Match Number Seven: Chad Gable versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and Gunther sends Chad to the mat. They lock up and Gunther with a side head lock and take down. Gunther with another side head lock take down but Gable with a head scissors. Gable goes for the ankle but Gunther gets to the ropes. Chad chops Gunther and Gunther chases after him. Chad drop kicks Gunther to the floor. Gunther returns to the ring and Gunther with a kick when Chad wants a Greco Roman knuckle lock. Gunther with a side head lock take down. Chad lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Gunther tries a gain and Chad with a series of side head lock take downs. Gunther with a chop and a Boston Crab. Chad gets to the ropes to force a break. Gunther with a kick to the chest. Gable with a chop and Gunther chops back. Gunther with kicks to the ribs. Gunther with a European uppercut. Chad with forearms and Gunther with a slam and kick to Chad.

Gunther with a boot to the head and Gable goes ot the apron. Gunther rakes the eyes on the middle rope. Gable blocks a kick and applies a heel hook with a grapevine in the ropes. Chad kicks Gunther but Gunther with a boot to the head for a near fall. Chad punches Gunther and Gunther with a knee and forearm. Gunther with an elbow to the bridge of the nose. Chad with a punch and chops. Gunther with a chop that sends Chad to the mat. Gunther with another chop that sends Chad to the mat. Chad pulls down the straps and he chops Gunther and connects with forearms. Gunther puts Chad on the top turnbuckle and chops him. Gunther stretches Chad on the turnbuckles and Chad rolls to the floor.

Gunther goes to the floor and applies a side head lock as he pulls Chad in front of his family. Gunther with chops and forearms. Chad with punches and a chop. Gunther with a back drop driver into the edge of the ringside barrier. Gunther sends Chad back into the ring and he sets for a suplex but Chad gets to his feet. Chad tries for a dead lift German suplex but Gunther blocks it and he chops Chad. Gunther with a knee to the ribs. Gunther with a chop and Chad with a double thrust to the throat. Chad avoids a chop and he backs Gunther into the ropes. Gunther with a chop. Gunther with a running boot to the head. Gunther sets for the power bomb and Chad gets to his feet and he tries for an ankle lock but Gunther stays on his feet and he chops Chad. Chad is able to send himself and Gunther over the top rope when Gunther tries for a power bomb.

Chad with a German suplex on the floor. Chad sends Gunther back into the ring to beat the count. Gunther with a power bomb for a near fall. Gunther goes up top but Chad stops him and goes to the turnbuckles as well. Gunther chops Chad off the turnbuckles. Chad with a superplex and Chad goes up top for a diving head butt for a near fall. Chad with an ankle lock. Gunther kicks Chad away to get out of the hold. Chad goes for Chaos Theory but Gunther blocks it. Gunther has a sleeper blocked. Chad with a German suplex. The straps go up and then they come down. Chad with Chaos Theory for a near fall. Chad goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Gunther gets his feet up. Chad with an ankle lock. Chad with a grapevine of the leg and Chad pulls Gunther into the center of the ring but Gunther with kicks to escape. Gunther with a sleeper and a body scissors.

Chad tries to get to his feet with Gunther on his back. Chad floats over and gets a near fall. Gunther with a sleeper suplex and a power bomb . Gunther with a lariat for the three count.

Winner: Gunther (retains championship)

We are back and Jackie says you cannot talk about the best of 2023 without mentioning Roman Reigns. Peter says Roman is a Mount Rushmore level talent and he says that there are two words to describe him and they are Acknowledge Me. Jackie says Paul Heyman says that what we have seen is just a drop in the bucket.

Paul Heyman says we need to take a moment to properly acknowledge Roman Reigns in his 1,212th day as champion. He has dominated for three years as the man alone on top of WWE. Looking back, what a monumental 365 days the leader of the Bloodline has had. He solved KO at Royal Rumble. He took care of Sami Zayn in Montreal. He ended the story of The American Nightmare. He showed who the true Crown Jewel is. He took care of the ungrateful former right hand man to show that Roman sits at the head of the table. Anyone who stood up to Roman Reigns and his Bloodline fell in 2023, including a 16 time world champion at the hands of the tribal heir Solo Sikoa.

Paul says he offers spoilers for the next twelve months. There will be no challengers unseating the true GOAT of sports entertainment. He does not care if you are Phenomenal, a Legend Killer, or someone who likes to say Yeah. Paul says he wants to present everyone an important reminder that 2024 is a leap year so we get an extra day to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

We are back and Cody joins Jackie and Peter.

Cody says he is looking to go back to back at the Royal Rumble. Jackie asks Cody about Christmas and how his family handles Christmas. Cody says it is Christmas all of November and December. They had the tree after Thanksgiving. Brandi has seen Santa three times. He says it is big in their house. Peter asks Cody about Dusty being around for Christmas. Cody says he was told that Christmas was the day Santa delivered the gift and it was a big show day. Now it is the day after Christmas and he mentions Madison Square Garden. Jackie asks about Shinsuke Nakamura and the misting. Cody says prior to this, he had the highest regard for Nakamura, but the respect has been altered because of how he has handled this. There is a psychological issue because of his fear of the mist as a child. Cody says the respect is there, but it is now more personal. If it is personal, it is personal and they will be able to settle it.

Peter brings up Brock Lesnar and his issues with Cody. Cody says he learned that he doesn’t want to go back to Suplex City. He was able to do something surreal by beating Brock two times. He says he has had one thing in mind when he came back but others have curveballs on his road to that point. Jackie asks Cody if he has a favorite moment from 2023. Cody says he has some unbelievable memories in 2023. Winning the Royal Rumble was a big moment, but another top moment was the post match press conference after Fastlane when they won the tag titles.

Cody says it was unexpected. He says he tries to be polished and ready at the press conferences but he enjoyed that moment.

We take a look at Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam.

Here is the coverage from the report.

Match Number Two: Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar

Cody attacks Brock before the bell rings but Brock with a German suplex. Cody drops Brock on the top rope and hits a drop down uppercut. Cody with two Beautiful Disasters but Brock stays on his feet. Cody goes for a third one but Brock pushes him away. Brock with shoulders in the corner. Cody moves and Brock hits the ring post shoulder first. Cody with a suicide dive to Brock and then he connects with forearms. Brock runs Cody into the ring post. Brock sends Cody into the ring and he follows. Brock with a kick to the back of the leg and then he tosses Cody over his shoulders. Brock with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Cody with elbows but Brock with a forearm to the back. Brock kicks Cody in the ribs. Brock with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Brock with a German suplex and Brock plays for the crowd.

Brock with a German suplex. Brock with another German suplex. Brock sends Cody to the floor. Brock knocks Cody off the apron to the floor. Brock tells Cody it is only going to get worse. Brock with a suplex. Cody is sent to the floor again. Cody gets back in the ring before the ten count. Brock clotheslines Cody over the top rope to the floor. Cody gets back into the ring and Brock pulls Cody to the floor and hits an F5 on the floor. Cody beats the count back into the ring. Cody yells at Brock and he punches Brock.

Brock with a German suplex and Cody goes back to the floor. Brock gets Cody up for an F5 and sends him through the announce table. Despite pleas from Michael Cole, Cody gets up and he gets back into the ring before ten. Brock with a forearm to the back and Cody with chops. Brock with a forearm. Brock with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Cody holds on to the ropes and Brock hits a German suplex but Cody removes the turnbuckle pad. Cody picks up ring steps and Brock kicks them away. Cody send Brock into the ring post and then does it a second time. Cody hits Brock with the ring steps.

Cody with Beautiful Disaster followed by a CodyCutter. Cody with a double jump CodyCutter for a near fall. Cody sets for CrossRhodes but Brock counters into the kimura. Cody tries to get to the ropes. Cody gets to the ropes to force a break. Brock gets Cody up for an F6 but Cody sends Brock into the exposed turnbuckle. Cody with a kimura and he gets Brock on the mat. Brock runs Cody into the mat to escape the hold. Brock goes for an F5 but Cody escapes and hits three CrossRhodes for the three count.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

After the match, Brock and Cody stand across from each other and Brock and Cody goes face to face. Brock offers his hand and Cody shakes it. Brock hugs Cody and raises his hand.

We are back with a look at Becky Lynch defeating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Championship with highlights.

Becky joins Peter and Jackie.

Jackie brings up what Seth said about their Christmas celebration. She asks who does most of the work and Becky gestures it is her. She asks if Seth took credit for it. She says she buys everything while Seth is the one to build everything. Peter asks Becky about winning the NXT Championship and to go back to NXT. She says it was about giving others opportunities. She wanted to redeem herself from when people thought she would never win a championship. It was about seeing what the future holds. She talks about Tegan Nox, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell. She says there are more she wants to face in the ring.

Jackie brings up Nia Jax and their match next week. Becky says it has been five years in the making and finally they meet in the ring. Nia will not be able to keep her down. Becky says it was about what the broken nose symbolized. It stood for never stepping down.

Peter asks about her feud with Trish Stratus and the steel cage match. He asks what would it mean to a young Becky Lynch to know she would feud with Trish. Becky says her head would have exploded. Becky talks about winning the tag titles with Lita, someone she idolized as a kid.

We take a look at Becky Lynch versus Trish Stratus inside a steel cage.

Here is the coverage from Payback.

Match Number One: Steel Cage Match: Trish Stratus versus Becky Lynch

They stand across from each other as the bell rings to start the match. Trish avoids Becky and goes for the door but Becky stops Trish. Trish avoids a Manhandle Slam and then she goes for the ropes to climb. Becky stops her and Trish with a punch. Becky with forearms and she sends Trish into the turnbuckles. Becky sends Trish into the turnbuckles and chops her. Becky blocks a kick and hits an exploder or two. Becky with a third exploder. Becky tries to send Trish into the cage but Trish blocks it. Becky avoids being sent into the cage. Trish sends Becky into the mat and she kicks Becky. Trish tries to climb the cage and Becky joins her on the top rope. Becky with punches and she knocks Trish off the ropes. Trish pulls Becky off the turnbuckles and Trish sends Becky face first into the cage. Trish sends Becky into the cage a few more times.

Trish stretches Becky in the ropes and Trish kicks Becky into the cage. Trish pushes Becky’s face against the cage. Becky with forearms but Trish with a spinebuster for a near fall. Becky stops Trish from going to the door and Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Trish gets a near fall. Trish sends Becky into the cage one more time. Trish fish hooks Becky and sends her into the cage again. Trish pats herself on the back before returning to Becky. Trish with a kick. Trish slams Becky’s face into the mat. Trish chokes Becky in the ropes. Becky sends Trish into the cage a few times and then she lawn darts Trish into the cage a few times. Becky gets a near fall. Becky goes for DisArmHer but Trish blocks it from being properly applied. Trish moves closer to the door and then she sends Becky into the cage a few times. Trish with a matrix but Becky with a leg drop when Trish holds on to the bridge too long.

Becky with a forearm and Trish fires back. They go back and forth but Becky with a European uppercut and back heel kick. Becky sends Trish into the cage. Trish and Becky send each other into the cage. Becky sends Trish many times into the cage. Becky with a springboard side kick and she sends the back of Trish’s head into the cage. Becky with a guillotine leg drop off the ropes for a near fall. Becky with a running forearm and kicks to Trish in the corner. Trish pushes Becky into the cage and Trish goes for the handstand rana but Becky blocks it. Trish pulls herself up and they exchange forearms. Trish climbs over Becky and gets to the top of the cage. Trish kicks Becky and sends her to the mat. Becky grabs Trish off the top of the cage and gets Trish on her shoulders and then hits a power bomb for a near fall.

Trish with elbows to block a Manhandle Slam. Trish with a kick and she hits Widow’s Peak for a near fall. Trish slams Becky’s head into the mat many times. Trish sets for Stratusfaction but Becky escapes and hits a Twist of Fate for a near fall. Becky’s knee gives out and Trish hits Stratusfaction for a near fall. Trish with a boot to the midsection. Trish climbs the cage and Becky stops her. Trish gets to the top and Becky grabs Trish to pull her back in. Trish with a forearm on the ropes while Becky punches Trish. Becky goes for a Manhandle Slam off the top rope but Trish with an elbow and kick. Trish with a bulldog off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Trish climbs the cage and gets on top. Becky slams Trish’s face into the top of the cage and Becky gets up top. Trish slams Becky’s face onto the top fo the cage. They exchange punches.

Becky is knocked back into the cage and is sent to the mat. Trish gets over and starts to go down but Becky pulls Trish back up to the top of the cage. Trish punches Becky and Becky gets Trish on top of the cage. Becky punches Trish and Trish is caught in the top of the cage and hangs from the top of the cage. Becky pulls Trish to a vertical position. Trish gets free and Becky sets for a superplex and hits it. Becky gets a near fall. Becky starts to climb the cage but Trish crawls to the door. Becky goes back to stop Trish but Zoey pulls Trish. Becky and Zoey play tug of war with Trish and Becky pulls Trish back in and Zoey slams the door into Becky’s face but Trish gets a near fall with a rollup. Becky avoids a Chick Kick and Becky with a Manhandle Slam but Zoey breaks up the cover. Zoey pulls Trish to the door but Becky closes it.

Becky and Zoey exchange punches and Zoey with a clothesline. Trish climbs the cage and Becky gives Zoey a Manhandle Slam. Becky pulls Trish back into the cage. Becky sends Trish’s head into the cage and hits a Super Manhandle Slam for the three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch

We are back and Chelsea Green interrutps Adam Pearce on the phone. Chelsea complains about not being in any highlights on tonight’s show. Adam says he has a Christmas present for Chelsea. He has a video montage highlighting Chelssa.

We take a look at it and it is not really flattering.

Chelsea says this is an outrage. She says she is going to talk to management.

R Truth shows up and says that was better than It’s A Wonderful Life. They wish each other a Merry Christmas.

Jey Uso joins Peter and Jackie.

Jey says Christmas isn’t the same as other years because of the family issues. Jackie asks what did Cody say to convince him to come back to Raw. Jey says it was a chance for a new start. He was fighting his family every week and it got to him. He says he had to go. He got a call from Cody and he was hesitant to come back. Jey says he trusts Cody because he has known him for more than 15 years. Peter asks about Sami Zayn. Jey says Sami helped him transition to Raw. He says he didn’t like Sami at one point, but now he is always calling Sami. Jackie asks what is next for Jey in 2024. Jey says he is reaching for the stars and after he is done with Drew and The Bloodline, he wants to be Main Event Jey and have a good year.

We are back with a video package for THE Judgment Day.

We take a look at the Men’s War Games Match from Survivor Series.

Here is the coverage from the report.

Match Number Five: Men’s War Games Match: The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre versus Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins

Randy Orton does not come out with his team before the match.

Finn Balor will start for his team.

Seth Rollins starts for his team.

Seth with a suicide dive as the match starts and he punches Finn. Finn tries to send Rollins into the cage but he blocks it. Seth sends Finn into the cage. Seth goes for a buckle bomb but Finn lands on his feet and he hits a clothesline. Finn sends Seth into the cage. Finn sends Seth into the cage again. Finn with a chop and he sends Seth into the cage one more time. Finn with sling blade. Finn runs into a super kick. Seth goes for a Pedigree on the metal plate between the rings but Finn counters with a back body drop. Finn misses Coup de Grace. Seth with sling blade to Finn. Seth with punches and forearms. Seth with an Irish whip and a forearm into the corner. Seth with a back breaker and a running boot to the head.

JD McDonagh is the next entrant.

Seth kicks JD as he tries to enter the cage. Finn with shoulders in the corner. Seth with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. JD with a kendo stick to Seth and he brings one in for Finn. JD and Finn hit Seth with the kendo stick. Finn chokes Seth with the kendo stick. Seth tosses JD between the rings with the kendo stick. JD with a moonsault to Seth and he picks up Finn. Finn and JD with shots to the midsection. Finn comes off the turnbuckles with a kendo stick to the back while JD holds Seth on teh ropes. Finn chokes Seth with the kendo stick. Finn and JD with a double suplex.

Jey Uso is the next entrant.

Jey thinks about hie way into the cage and he gets a chair and hits JD in the ribs and back. Jey hits Finn with the chair. JD kicks and punches Jey but Jey punches back. Jey with punches to Finn. Jey with a dragon whip to JD and then to Finn. Jey looks around and sets for the running hip into the corner on Finn but when he goes after JD, JD hits Spanish Fly. Seth saves Jey on a double suplex attempt and they hit a double super kick. Finn and JD are sent into the turnbuckles and then Jey with shoulders while Seth punches Finn. Seth wtih a double sledge off the ropes to Finn. Jey chokes JD.

The next entrant is Damian Priest even though Drew wants to change the plans.

Seth grabs a chair and tosses it aside while Jey does the same with a kendo stick. Priest is attacked by Seth and Jey while Priest fires back. Finn joins in and Jey punches JD. Seth with shoulders to Finn. Priest hits Jey and Seth with a baton. Priest with an elbow to Seth in the corner followed by one to Jey. Priest with a Broken Arrow to Jey followed by a leaping flatliner to Seth. Priest goes up top and JD and Finn hold Seth and Jey. Priest with a cannonball off the top rope onto Seth and Jey. Priest with a forearm to Seth while JD and Finn work over Jey. Priest punches Seth in the far ring and he kicks him as well. Finn hits Jey with the chair many times. Finn puts the chair on Jey.

The next entrant is Sami Zayn.

Sami grabs the kendo stick form JD and hits him. Sami stops Finn and slams the door in his head. Sami goes back to the floor and the crowd anticipates something and Sami does it for the fans. Seth and Jey pull the table into the ring. Priest with a forearm to Jey. Sami clotheslines Priest over the top rope between the rings. Sami kicks Priest between the rings. Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb to Finn. Sami goes up top and then he goes to the top of the cage but JD climbs after him. JD and Sami fight on the top rope and JD falls onto the top rope in an uncomfortable position. Sami grabs a pipe from the top of the cage and he hits JD and Finn. Sami hits Priest with the pipe. Sami kicks Finn and punches him. Sami chokes Finn in the corner. Sami punches JD and Jey kicks and punches Priest. Seth and Sami pinball JD back and forth. Seth chops Finn and then Sami hits Finn in the back with the kendo stick. Seth sends Finn into the chair and the kendo stick is sent out of the cage.

Drew McIntyre is the next entrant.

Drew with a spinebuster to Seth and then he runs Sami into the corner and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with an elbow to Seth and an Alabama gourdbuster of Seth onto Sami. Drew goes to the other ring where Jey is by himself. Drew and Jey exchange punches. Drew with a kick and he sets for Future Shock but Jey escapes. Jey with an uppercut. Drew with a neck breaker. Drew sends Jey into the cage. Drew sends Jey into the cage again and he wants Jey to acknowledge what he did. Drew lawn darts Jey into the cage. Finn punches Sami. Priest tries to punch Sami but Sami blocks it and punches Priest. JD with a kick and punches. Jey with a super kick when Drew goes for a Claymore. Jey and Sami with 1D on Drew. Priest kicks Jey and Finn hits Sami from behind.

Cody Rhodes is the next entrant.

Cody avoids the baton and hits a drop down uppercut. Priest is sent into the cage a few times. Cody punches JD and Cody hits a clothesline. JD with an Irish whip and Cody floats over and hits a back body drop. Cody hits a gourdbuster of JD onto Finn. Cody gets a bull rope and Seth grabs it. Cody says it isn’t for Seth. They clothesline JD and then Seth hits Finn with the cowbell. They pull the rope into Finn’s groin area. Seth wants to know if ‘he’ is coming. Cody kicks Priest and Sami kicks and chokes JD. Finn with shoulders to Sami.

Dominik Mysterio is the next entrant.

Dom goes after Cody and hits him in the back. Dom with a double leg take down and punches to Seth. Dom kicks Sami and Jey. Dom with a suplex to Cody and holds on for a second one. Dom sets for the third amigo but Seth, Sami, and Jey want to make sure he cannot complete the deal. Everyone not on Dom’s team punch and kick him. Cody punches Dom and sends him between the rings. Seth sends Finn into teh turnbuckles. Cody punches Dom and Seth and Sami set up the table. Dom is sent into the cage and the table is set up against the turnbuckles. Seth sets for a buckle bomb but his teammates makes the save. Dom punches Jey and Drew joins in. Sami is sent into the turnbuckles by Priest. Priest and Drew stare each other down. They both grab Seth and Priest grabs Sami as well. Drew adds Cody to the choke slam chain. Priest tells everyone to go up top. JD with a moonsault onto Sami. Finn with a Coup de Grace to Seth and Dom with a frog splash to Cody. Finn grabs Seth and gives him to Priest. Priest with a Razor’s Edge through the table.

The final entrant is . . . not there.

Rhea Ripley comes out with the briefcase and a referee.

Randy Orton’s music plays to interrupt the cashification.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring and the Match Beyond begins.

Orton clotheslines Dom and hits a power slam. Randy with a power slam to JD and he sends JD into the cage. Randy sends Dom into the cage. Randy sends Finn to the apron between the rings for the hanging DDT. Drew and Priest try to figure out who is next to join in. Drew and Randy stare each other down. Drew gets between the rings and he enters Randy’s ring. Priest with a forearm to the back and everyone goes after Randy. Dom and JD with kicks to Randy. Everyone else joins in and they start to fight between the rings. Cody punches Priest and JD. Randy grabs Priest and everyone else picks someone else to hit five hanging DDTs. Orton punches the mat and looks around. Orton sees Jey Uso and he punches the mat. Orton looks at Jey and he tells Jey he remembers what happened. Priest charges at Randy from behind and Jey with a super kick. Orton with an RKO to Dom. Jey with a frog splash to Drew while Cody hits a CodyCutter on JD and Sam hits a Helluva kick on Drew.

JD is not liking his chances as he tries to climb the cage. Sami stops JD and Seth climbs as well. Seth and Sami punch JD. Seth with kicks and Randy is ready to catch JD. Seth and Sami send JD off the top of the cage for an RKO. Cody with CrossRhodes to Priest for the three count.

Winners: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso

We see the reaction videos of CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series.

Jackie and Peter run through the card for next week’s Raw.

We go to credits.

