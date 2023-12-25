Update on Cassie Lee, Regal’s son headed to All Japan, Rush note, more

– Cassie Lee (aka former WWE Peyton Royce) and AEW’s Shawn Spears revealed on social media that they are expecting their second child. Cassie Lee is due to give birth later next year.

– William Regal announced on All Japan Pro Wrestling Twitter that his son Charlie Dempsey will be challenging for the Triple Crown Championship on January 3, 2024.

– Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Championship has been made official for World’s End on December 30th.

– RUSH said the following on X….

The “Continental Classic has taught me about my weaknesses and to rise above injuries; it has taught me about not being overconfident, and how strong I must keep working to open my way through this long path I must walk. 2024

