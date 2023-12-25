The Iron Claw with $7.5 million opening weekend

The Iron Claw movie, featuring the story of the Von Erich family, had a domestic weekend of $7,533,626 at the box office, coming in sixth on the chart according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie is currently in 2,774 theaters across the nation. Opening day on December 22 had a total of $2,496,600, followed by $1,553,440 on Saturday, $1,009,736 yesterday, and Christmas Day saw a total of $2,473,850 in box office receipts.

The film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney as Doris Van Erich.

The Iron Claw had a budget of $16 million.

