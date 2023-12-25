Notes on Chris Jericho and Jay Lethal

– Chris Jericho responds to CM Punk’s lawyer….

Hey @StephenPNew– I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. Ive also never signed an NDA in my life ….ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research… https://t.co/P8Fjda7d9K — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 25, 2023

– During a recent virtual signing with Highspots, AEW wrestler Jay Lethal spoke about Chris Jericho being a dream opponents he wants to face, hopefully before Jericho retires. Jay Lethal stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Dream opponents? I would love to step into the ring with Chris Jericho at some point before he retires. I don’t know how much longer Jericho is going to keep going, but I’d like to step into the ring with him before it’s over.”

