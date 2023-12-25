Cornette takes exception to Chris Jericho’s tweets

As previously noted, Chris Jericho publicly called out CM Punk and Ace Steel’s lawyer Stephen P. New in a Twitter/X post that was sent out early Christmas morning. In regards to the 2022 AEW “Brawl Out” incident between Punk and The Elite, Jericho wrote “considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark ass up” to New.

Jim Cornette, who is also a client of New, responded to Jericho with the following message…

“God, Chris, it’s Xmas–slap Tony [Khan]’s dick out of your mouth, you’ve got his Dad’s money the next 10 years & the Buckaroos [The Young Bucks] will still let you play with the cool kids. You don’t have to tell the truth, just QUIT LYING, Punk is sorry he made a difference in AEW business & you haven’t.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

