Spoilers: ROH taping results from San Antonio, TX

ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers via PWinsider.com:

Griff Garrison pinned Serpentico.

Lance Archer pinned JP Harlow.

Tony Nese defeated an unannounced “Texas Kid” (as Mark Sterling described him on the mic before the match.)

Dalton Castle defeated Peter Avalon.

Bryan Keith and The Von Erichs defeated The Iron Savages. No Kevin Von Erich.

Queen Amitala defeated Maya World.

Ethan Page pinned Johnny TV after Dalton Castle came out on stage, which distracted TV.

Billie Starkz defeated Vertvixen.

Taya Valkyrie & The Renegade Twins defeated Trish Adora & Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan.

Mercedes Martinez & Diamante defeated Leyla Hirsh & Rachael Ellering.

Red Velvet defeated Alex Gracia.

Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor defeated The Boys and The Infantry.

ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Willie Mack.

Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander & Lee Johnson defeated Gringo Loco & The Workhorsemen.

