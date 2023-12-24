Dana White giving away free trip to WrestleMania 40

Dec 24, 2023 - by James Walsh

On Sunday, WWE re-tweeted a video from UFC President Dana White, who announced that he is giving away a trip for two to watch both nights of WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, PA.

This comes as part of the “Dana White’s 12 Days Of Giveaways” holiday efforts put forth by the boss-man of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

