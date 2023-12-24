Continental Classic Blue League final set

The Continental Classic Blue League final was set last night on Collision with Bryan Danielson facing the current ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight champion Eddie Kingston.

During last night’s show, Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli went to a time limit draw, each earning a point and sending Danielson to the final. Kingston defeated Andrade El Idolo to get him to nine points, the same as Andrade, but with Kingston winning the head-to-head battle, he got the advantage. Daniel Garcia also got his first three points after he beat Brody King who was on six points and eliminating him from reaching the final.

Both the Blue League final and the Gold League final – Jon Moxley vs Jay White vs Swerve Strickland – will take place on Dynamite next week.

