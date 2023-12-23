Update on the creative direction for AJ Styles

Ever since AJ Styles’ attack on LA Knight during the December 15th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, fans have speculated as to where Styles officially turned heel or not. Fightful Select noted the following regarding Styles’ creative direction…

“Sources tell Corey Brennan that as of now, the direction is for Styles to be somewhat justified in his attack of LA Knight. Another source told Fightful it’s a bit of a ‘choose your own adventure’ situation with Styles. As with any of these situations, creative plans can and will change.”

During the December 22nd Smackdown, Styles (who was dressed in black) said he didn’t give a damn about Randy Orton or LA Knight and wanted undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Knight interrupted and Styles brought up how Knight walked over his “dead body” to team up with John Cena and then get a world title match at Crown Jewel. Orton then came to the ring to make his case for a match with Reigns.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis ended up coming to the ring and making a triple threat match for the New Year’s Revolution of Smackdown on January 5th 2024. The winner will face Reigns for the title at the Royal Rumble.

