Tammy Sytch’s counsel files an appeal, LA Knight honored in Maryland

Dec 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report by PWInsider, Tammy Sytch’s court appointed counsel filed an appeal to possibly shorten the length of the 17 years she was sentenced to spend in prison, after being found guilty in the death of a 75-year-old man, through negligent driving.

He council is not looking to overturn the guilty verdict, just lessen the time she will be spending in prison.

– Today, WWE’s LA Knight was honored in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, with the key to the city.

