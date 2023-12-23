Tammy Sytch’s counsel files an appeal, LA Knight honored in Maryland

– According to a report by PWInsider, Tammy Sytch’s court appointed counsel filed an appeal to possibly shorten the length of the 17 years she was sentenced to spend in prison, after being found guilty in the death of a 75-year-old man, through negligent driving.

He council is not looking to overturn the guilty verdict, just lessen the time she will be spending in prison.

– Today, WWE’s LA Knight was honored in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, with the key to the city.

This is incredible & what the YEAH! Revolution is all about. Hundreds of people showed up from as far as 3 hours away to witness LA Knight receive the Key to the City of Hagerstown, Maryland. The city in which he was born & raised… 🎥 @MrMontana6969 pic.twitter.com/mVUfVx3IMx — The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) December 24, 2023

