Katsuyori Shibata is All Elite
It's official: @K_Shibata2022 is ALL ELITE!
Welcome to @AEW for one of the greatest fighters + champions ever in wrestling, legend Katsuyori Shibata! Thank you @njpwglobal for making it possible!
See you all moments from now for #AEWCollision NEXT on TNT after this huge news! pic.twitter.com/91RDUmBQHd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 24, 2023
Japanese wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata has officially signed with AEW after receiving permission from NJPW to sign with the promotion.
He revealed he plans to finish his career there.