Katsuyori Shibata is All Elite

Dec 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Japanese wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata has officially signed with AEW after receiving permission from NJPW to sign with the promotion.

He revealed he plans to finish his career there.

