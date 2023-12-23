Hiroshi Tanahashi appointed President of New Japan Pro Wrestling

The following announcement was made by New Japan Pro Wrestling…

After a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s board of directors and shareholders today, December 23 2023, the following personnel change has been made in Company management.

Reason for personnel change

Alterations to management structure

Newly appointed officials

President & Representative Director: Hiroshi Tanahashi

Director: Hitoshi Matsumoto (Chief of Business Production, TV Asahi)

Director: Taro Okada (President & CEO, Bushiroad Fight) *Mr. Okada’s position is on a part time basis

Effective December 23, Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa will step down from their positions as President/Representative Director and Director respectively.

Newly appointed President/Representative Director profile

Hiroshi Tanahashi was born November 13 1976 in Ogaki City, Gifu. After graduating in law at Ristumeikan University, Tanahashi joined NJPW in 1999 and debuted that October. He won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first of a record eight times in 2006, achievements along with four time pro-wrestling MVP status that have led him to be called the ‘Ace’ of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Press conference

There will be a press conference on December 26 at 1PM JST concerning the changes made above.

Message to fans

Thank you for your ongoing support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On January 4 at Belc Presents Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome, Hiroshi Tanahashi will address the fans directly in his new role as President. NJPW looks forward to your continued support under the new leadership structure.

