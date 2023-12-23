Cody Rhodes reportedly signs new WWE contract, Purrazzo on her future, Eddie Kingston note

– Eddie Kingston on his experience in the G1 per SI:

“I threw up before my match against Shingo. I always get nervous before matches, but I’ve never been that nervous. So I got to the ring, talked to myself and said, ‘Yup, I’m in the G1.’ That helped. Then Shingo hit me really hard with the first forearm, and I knew I was ready.”

– The Wrestling Observer reports Cody Rhodes actually signed a new contract with WWE back in October. The length and financial terms are unknown at this time.

– Deonna Purrazzo (via Gabby AF):

“I feel validated and I feel like the work I’ve been able to put in IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me.

My heart is full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go it’s not gonna be an easy decision.”

