A pair of AEW employees leaving, Bryan Danielson on facing Nigel McGuiness

– Fightful Select has learned that word within the industry is that AEW VP of Live Events/Touring Rafael Morffi is set to finish up with the company.

Also, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie is set to finish up with AEW.

She’s been there since the start of All Elite Wrestling and she’s the wife of Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks.

– Bryan Danielson via the Daily Mail…

“Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley, I know Nigel was really big on it last year, but I, at the time, I wasn’t sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his a** off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility.”

