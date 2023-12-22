WWE non-televised live event at Madison Square Garden surpasses 15,000 tickets

The WWE Madison Square Garden non-televised live event on December 26 has surpassed the 15,000 tickets distributed according to @WrestleTix, making it one of the biggest house shows in the last several years.

The seating has been expanded to accommodate over 15,600 fans so there are around 600 tickets more left to sell over the next three days.

This event will feature the first match for CM Punk in WWE in 10 years as he takes on Dominik Mysterio. Cody Rhodes will also battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match.

Tickets are not selling cheap for this show, with the cheapest being $81 in the rafters and ringside seats are almost $1,000.

The week of live events has some crazy business this year, with another show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood doing over 12,000 fans as well. That will be the last WWE show of 2023 on December 30.

