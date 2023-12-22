The Iron Claw opens in theaters nationwide today

The Iron Claw movie about the Von Erich family opens in theaters nationwide today and with many good reviews already, distributor A24 is hoping for a good Christmas week for the movie.

The movie already has an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney as Doris Van Erich.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin.

