Notes on The Rascalz, Giulia, El Phantasmo, and a new ROH championship

Dec 22, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– El Phantasmo (via “Speaking of Strong Style” podcast) said today that he had offers from AEW and NJPW in 2019, and only went with New Japan, because Cody Rhodes did not respond to him on WhatsApp.

He said he waited a few days, because Cody doesn’t have iMessage, and in that time, Rocky Romero had got his Japanese visa, and worked out a story where he’d be announced as the newest member of Bullet Club.

ELP said the NJPW deal was way too good to pass up.

He said he told Rocky about Rhodes not responding, so, Romero called Cody backstage and asked him what was up with ELP. Cody was apologetic and said that he forgot to check his phone, because he only uses the WhatsApp app to communicate with Phantasmo and forgot to text back, because he was so busy that week.

The Wrestling Observer reports AEW has made no major plays towards Giulia, nor is she interested. Its WWE or staying in STARDOM.

– The Rascalz have re-signed with TNA Wrestling

– ROH has announced a new championship….

