Jessica McKay gives birth to baby boy

Former WWE and Impact star Jessica McKay gave birth to a baby boy two days ago on December 20.

McKay announced the new arrival, Cooper, with a post on Instagram writing, “So in love with our little Coop.”

McKay wrestled in WWE as Billy Kay and was part of the IIconics with Cassie Lee, who went by the name of Peyton Royce. The duo then moved to Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration.

Lee gave birth to a baby boy as well in January of this year.

Both stars announced that they were leaving professional wrestling in April of last year and were granted their release from Impact Wrestling.

