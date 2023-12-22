Flair on Charlotte’s eventual return: “it’ll be the greatest storyline of all time”

Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and is expected to be out of action for around nine months. During an interview with Casual Conversations, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair commented on her injury and return…

“She’s the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn’t kiss anybody’s ass. She just gets better every day.

She’ll come back from this injury, it’s stressing her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up. She’ll come through the surgery, they’ll put some stem cells in her, she’ll come back, and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I’m not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that’s just the way it is.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

