CJ Perry going back home after week-long stay in hospital

CJ Perry is finally going home from hospital after spending several days there due to a serious infection which started from a small splinter on her middle finger.

Perry was admitted to the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California last weekend and underwent surgery on Monday after the potential fatal infection spread to other parts of her body.

The AEW star chronicled her hospital stay on her Instagram, uploading graphic photos of her open wound and vomiting, urging her followers to treat any cuts on their body seriously because it could lead to much worse situations.

Perry was supposed to accompany Andrade to his CMLL return last Friday and then on Collision on Saturday but obviously that did not happen.

