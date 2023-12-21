Updates on Mustafa Ali and Bayley

– Bayley has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE.

– Mustafa Ali has announced that he is on a World Tour Campaign now that he’s a free agent.

He has already been booked for GCW on January 12 against Gringo Loco, C4 on January 19, PROGRESS Wrestling on January 28, DEFY Wrestling on February 9, Dreamwave against Penta El Zero Miedo, Vikingo, and Gringo Loco on February 10, Prestige Wrestling against Mike Bailey on February 25, and Warrior Wrestling on March 1.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

