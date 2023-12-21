Updates on Mercedes Mone and QT Marshall

– QT Marshall publicly announced his departure from AEW a few weeks ago, citing creative differences for being the reason he wanted to depart. That being said, his official contract does not end until January but a new report confirms that Marshall is already done.

According to Fightful Select, Marshall has not been present backstage for any AEW event in weeks. It is noted that he has already received outside interest, including from MLW. He hopes to continue performing since he considers himself in his prime. In addition, Marshall trademarked, via the Nightmare Factory, Dusty Rhodes’ old promotion name “Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling.” So, it is possible he just does his own deal.

– Mercedes Moné’s asking price was above what Charlotte Flair got for her new WWE deal.

Flair’s deal has been described as one of the highest-paid deals to a Woman in WWE history.

source: Fightful

