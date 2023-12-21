TNA Announces Knockouts Ultimate-X Matchup For Hard To Kill PPV
A big match has been added to TNA’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
The promotion announced today on social media that the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X matchup will take place at the event, which happens on January 13th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL:
TNA World Championship Match:
Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose
TNA Knockouts Championship Match:
Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
Knockouts Ultimate-X Match:
Participants TBD