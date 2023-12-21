TNA Announces Knockouts Ultimate-X Matchup For Hard To Kill PPV

A big match has been added to TNA’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The promotion announced today on social media that the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X matchup will take place at the event, which happens on January 13th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL:

TNA World Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Knockouts Ultimate-X Match:

Participants TBD

