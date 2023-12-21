Shelton Benjamin is ready to get back to work

Following WWE release earlier in September, former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin is now a free agent now that his non-compete period is over. Benjamin commemorated the end of his non-compete period with a funny clip on his Instagram account, dubbing over a scene from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters featuring a close encounter with Godzilla.

Benjamin wrote in the caption, “It’s been fun actually having time to focus on me and enjoy the many fruits of my labors. But all good things must end so time to strap up my boots and get back in the game. Big adventures ahead #justdowork”

