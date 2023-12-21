Released WWE Superstars from September now free agents

15 former WWE Superstars who received their pink slip in September are now officially free agents.

Those who are now legally able to work for anyone, anywhere, include Aliyah, Dabbo-Kato, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, Mace, Mansoor, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Shanky, Shelton Benjamin, and Top Dolla.

All released Superstars from WWE get a 90-day no-compete clause where WWE will continue to pay their regular paycheck for the next three months but they are not allowed to work or show up anywhere else unless they get permission from the company, which has been granted in the past.

All eyes are mostly on where Ziggler, Riddle, and Ali will end up now that they are able to show up on television.

