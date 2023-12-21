Mercedes Mone holding out for big money to return

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting through his Select service that Mercedes Mone is asking for a huge sum of money to return to the ring to either of the two big U.S. promotions.

Sapp noted that the figure floating around surpasses the amount that Charlotte Flair received on her new deal, which is said to be one of the biggest contracts for a female star in WWE history.

There were rumors earlier this month that any plans AEW had for Mone following several month-long discussions are no longer in play, although that doesn’t mean that the two cannot come to another agreement.

Mone last appeared on TV when she was sitting among the fans for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. Mone is now training to return to the ring and in a recent video said that she can’t wait to be back with “some wrestling promotion” in 2024.

