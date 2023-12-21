Matt Riddle to compete at MLW Kings of Colosseum

MLW today announced Matt Riddle has joined MLW and will debut in a dream match against Jacob Fatu at MLW Kings of Colosseum live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

See Riddle and Fatu throwdown live and exclusively on TrillerTV+!

Matt Riddle, the chill grappler known for fighting barefoot and winning big has returned to Major League Wrestling… and he has set his sights on “the most dangerous man on planet earth”: Jacob Fatu.

In 2018, Riddle danced with destiny, dominating the MLW World Heavyweight Title tournament, exiting in the finals in a championship bout that could’ve gone either way.

Having won titles around the world, Riddle now returns to MLW to finally win the big one: the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. In order to do so, he has to go through the baddest beast in the land in the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Colliding for the first time ever, this dream match promises to be an instant classic.

Fatu has dominated Major League Wrestling, winning the MLW World Heavyweight Championship as well as the MLW National Openweight Title.

Fatu has not been shy as of recent about his 2024 intentions: becoming the first-ever MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Now Riddle and Fatu fight for their futures in MLW. Who will triumph?

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.

