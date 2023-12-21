Becky Lynch teases her potential match for WWE Wrestlemania 40

During an interview with Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch was asked about potential future opponents and she stated the following…

“There are so many talented up and comers. One match that we haven’t gotten to yet, numero uno on the docket is I’ve got to shut up Nia Jax, first. We haven’t had that match, which is unbelievable to think that Nia Jax and I haven’t gone one-on-one in a WWE ring, but it’s true.

Then, there is the next stop, which is taking the title off Rhea Ripley. That title, when I hold that title, that title is the main event of every show. Her title has been seen in many main events, but not because she’s been defending it, no, just because she’s being the accompaniment to the main event. I can’t have that. I’m sick of that. I’m sick of that and I’m going to take that title back off her, preferably at WrestleMania.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

