Becky Lynch likes Thea Hail, Will Ospreay has an Revolution Pro opponent, Chris Brookes note

Dec 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Will Ospreay’s last Revolution Pro match will be against Michael Oku for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship on February 18th in London, England. Ospreay says he’s leaving the company with the title.

– While speaking with Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch talked about the current crop of NXT talent and who she would like to face off against. Lynch made it clear she wants to square off against Thea Hail, signifying an interest in going back to NXT in the future. And then there’s other people that I’ve had my eye on. I think Thea Hail is somebody that I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s somebody that’s different. She’s got this particular charisma about her that I really like and that I really enjoy so, I’m looking forward to one day stepping in the ring with her too.

– DDT’s Chris Brookes is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible to remove a tumor located in his stomach. Brookes had been experiencing discomfort in his abdomen area, so, he went to hospital to get an examination. Doctors then discovered the tumor. Although the tumour is not malignant, he was advised to have the surgery as soon as possible to remove it.

