Becky Lynch likes Thea Hail, Will Ospreay has an Revolution Pro opponent, Chris Brookes note

– Will Ospreay’s last Revolution Pro match will be against Michael Oku for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship on February 18th in London, England. Ospreay says he’s leaving the company with the title.

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 18TH 2024

High Stakes 2024

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre We've been saying don't take him for granted for a long time & now this is it. WILL OSPREAY'S LAST REVPRO MATCH & HE SAYS HE IS LEAVING WITH HIS PROPERTY Undisputed British Heavyweight… pic.twitter.com/ajo7yplmM9 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 21, 2023

– While speaking with Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch talked about the current crop of NXT talent and who she would like to face off against. Lynch made it clear she wants to square off against Thea Hail, signifying an interest in going back to NXT in the future. And then there’s other people that I’ve had my eye on. I think Thea Hail is somebody that I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s somebody that’s different. She’s got this particular charisma about her that I really like and that I really enjoy so, I’m looking forward to one day stepping in the ring with her too.

– DDT’s Chris Brookes is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible to remove a tumor located in his stomach. Brookes had been experiencing discomfort in his abdomen area, so, he went to hospital to get an examination. Doctors then discovered the tumor. Although the tumour is not malignant, he was advised to have the surgery as soon as possible to remove it.

