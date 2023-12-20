WWE applies to trademark new concept titled WWE Speed

WWE has applied to trademark the term WWE Speed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. WWE Speed is a new concept filmed last Friday prior to Smackdown.

The document was filed on December 18, for “entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling.”

WWE Speed consists of a five-minute match with points, with one point awarded for a win, no points for a time-limit draw, and a deduction of one point for a loss. A five-minute clock was visible in the arena on the large set and on the apron for the two matches taped which featured Nathan Frazer vs Bronson Reed and Axiom vs Cedric Alexander.

It’s unknown if this was a pilot for a new show but there was even commentary from Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves while cameras were rolling.

