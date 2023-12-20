The best casino games to play this winter

As we’re getting into the harshest part of winter, it can be easy to let the winter blues start creeping in, in which the dark nights are drawing in earlier and it’s too cold to spend much time outdoors. However, there are plenty of things to do on a cold winter night, without even having to leave the house. Online casino games are perfect for a cosy night at home on the sofa by the fire, and the best part is that you can get all the benefits of a real life casino without having to get up at all, except maybe to make a winter cocktail to enhance your online casino experience.

There’s so much choice when it comes to online casino games that it can be difficult to choose which games are worth investing your time in. You also want to make sure you are signing up to a quality online casino site as once you deposit your money, it could take a few days to be able to withdraw it again and migrate to a new online casino site.

With that being said, below we have composed a list of the best online casino games to play this winter that will keep you cosy and entertained at home.

Star Trek: Starfleet Command

If you’re a bit of a geek when it comes to gaming, then a good old fashioned Star Trek game could be for you. Unlike many of the Star Trek games that are based around a certain Star Trek episode, this game is based on fighting space battles and nothing more. Based on star fleet battles, the game offers players a whole ship at your disposal, including weapons, shields, and special equipment. The best part is that it is all in 3D too.

This game probably isn’t suitable for complete beginners as it is a little challenging, however if you are looking for a more challenging game then this could be perfect for you. As this game has progressed, additional races have been added, creating even more in-game excitement and battles to be unlocked. If you think you are up for a challenge then this is the Star Trek game for you.

Rooks Revenge

RTP: 93.66%

Rooks Revenge is an exciting and wild game that is set in the brightly coloured depths of the South American Jungle. The game has an RTP of 93.66% and operates on the popular and well trusted Betsoft software. If you’re looking for an exhilarating game with lots of rewards, this is the game for you as Rooks Revenge offers high payouts, frequent returns on wagers, and a free demo mode that allows players to try out the game first.

The mechanics of the game include 5 reels and 25 fixed paylines. Players can bet on a minimum of 25 lines and no fewer. As a medium variance slot, players can expect a mix of small and large wins, in which there’s a minimum bet of 0.50 euros and a max bet of 125 euros. The max bet button can be used for fast wagering, in which players can alter speed and sound in the game.

Live roulette

Roulette is one of the most exciting and popular games at the casino. It’s even better that it can be accessed online in the comfort of your own home, however live roulette adds a whole new excitement level to the game. Live roulette works in exactly the same way, however players interact with a real life dealer who is live streamed from a physical casino venue.

Live roulette is often a much more popular option as it offers a little more peace of mind that the game is being played fairly. Not only do you have a real life person to interact with, ask questions and make moves with, the dealer is also recorded by specific software which is trained to spot any errors in the game and alert the dealer.

It’s also comforting to know you’re interacting with a real life person who you can chat to while playing the game.

Wildhound Derby

Looking for a sport themed game? Then look no further! This game features some of the very best of the latest slot game graphics technology as it encompasses all the fun of greyhound racing events. For those missing getting to the stadium and putting their bets on their favourite hound, this game might be just the fix that’s needed.

One thing to note is that this game does up the stakes a little, in which you’ll need to carefully pick the right hound on reel 5 to win. It’s well worth the stakes though as the maximum payout is 15,000 x your stake.

In terms of bonus features, there’s a number of free spins to be found, as well as a winners wheel. The best part of the game though is where you can multiply all of your free spins by an incredible 15x.

Overall, there are a huge amount of games to choose from when it comes to online casinos. The above games are a great place to start before you work up the confidence to explore the best the online casino world has to offer on your own.

