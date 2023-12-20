Semi final matches for NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament set

The semi finals for the NXT Men’s Breakout tournament were set up last night as Riley Osborne, Lexis King, Oba Femi, and Tavion Heights all advanced in the tournament.

Osborne will now meet King while Femi takes on Heights in the two semi final matches which will air on next week’s Boxing Day episode of NXT.

The final match is expected to take place on the New Year’s Evil episode on January 2, 2024. The winner of this tournament will earn an NXT title match.

Lola Vice won the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament but has yet to challenge for the title.

