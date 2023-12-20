ROH Tag Title Bout Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week

The Ring Of Honor World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next week.

However they will once again be defended by a temporary make-shift duo.

On this week’s “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, “The Devil” masked man once again appeared with a written message on the big screen for his target, AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion MJF.

The message appeared after MJF and Samoa Joe were talking in the ring and were attacked by a dozen masked men who stormed the ring from the crowd. After MJF and Joe beat all of the masked guys down, the written message from “The Devil” appeared on the screen and read as follows:

“Where can you go? Who can you trust? Next week will you accept a challenge for your ROH World Tag Team Championship? Are you a hero Max?”

MJF would go on to ask Samoa Joe to be his teammate once again so he can keep his promise to his friend Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe accepted. The match was later made official for next week’s show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

