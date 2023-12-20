Raw rating for 12/18/2023

Monday Night Raw this week drew an average of 1,562,000 viewers, up 96,000 viewers from the previous week. Raw went up an NFL simulcast on ESPN and ABC which drew over 18 million viewers combined.

The show started with a 1,639,000 viewers in the first hour and dropped slightly to 1,629,000 in the second hour. But the third hour dragged the whole average down as it drew 1,419,000 viewers.

Raw was #5, #6, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart for the night among the 18-49 demo with 0.48, 0.48, and 0.46 ratings respectively for an average of 0.47, up 0.01 from last week.

