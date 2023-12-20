NXT’s Blair Davenport and Riley Osbrone announce engagement

NXT’s Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne announced on social media that they are now engaged.

“I said yes,” Davenport wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji of a ring and a heart.

The two have been dating since last year, a year after Davenport split from her then-boyfriend Will Ospreay.

Davenport has been signed to WWE since 2021 while Osborne signed with the company this year. He is currently part of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament and in the semi final match next week against Lexis King.

