Match setup for NXT’s New Year’s Evil

Tiffany Stratton wants to subjugate Fallon Henley, challenging her to a match with high stakes at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Fallon and Henley compete in the opening bout, which saw Henley pick up the win with a roll-up. Engraged, Stratton assaulted Henley and dragged her backstage where she dumped the contents of a full trash can onto her rival.

Later in the show, Stratton cut a promo in which she said that Henley was finally put in her place, and that Henley would always be trash no matter what. She challenged Henley to a match at the January 2nd show with the stipulation that if Stratton wins, Henley will have to be her servant.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton next week. If Fallon loses she becomes Tiffany’s personal servant. 😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/glkU3m1yl0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 20, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

