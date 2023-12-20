International Title Bout Set For Friday’s AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

Dec 20, 2023 - by Matt Boone

The AEW International Championship will be on-the-line this coming Friday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a big AEW International Championship match was made official for this week’s AEW Rampage show.

Announced for Friday night’s special AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship.

The bout was announced during a backstage segment where Renee Paquette was talking to Rocky Romero, who mentioned having his sights set on capturing gold in 2024, which led to Cassidy offering him the shot at his title this Friday night.

Post Category: AEW, Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Shazza McKenzie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal