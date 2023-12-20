International Title Bout Set For Friday’s AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

The AEW International Championship will be on-the-line this coming Friday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a big AEW International Championship match was made official for this week’s AEW Rampage show.

Announced for Friday night’s special AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship.

The bout was announced during a backstage segment where Renee Paquette was talking to Rocky Romero, who mentioned having his sights set on capturing gold in 2024, which led to Cassidy offering him the shot at his title this Friday night.

