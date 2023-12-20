Harry Smith announces his return to Japan

Harry Smith (Davey Boy Jr.) posted on Facebook:

I am very excited to announce that I will be returning to Japan December 31st for ALL JAPAN PRO WRESTLING!

I will be teaming up with my former Suzuki-Gun Boss and partner Minoru Suzuki @suzuki.d.minoru and Hokuto Omori in 6 man Tag Match action. All Japan has a long line of history with my family, both my Father Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid were huge stars for All Japan in the 80’s and into 1990s along with Johnny Smith. Dynamite and Johnny actually were All Asian Tag Champions in 1991.

Originally I was supposed to come to All Japan and participate in the 2020 Champion Carnival tournament. Unfortunately this was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and this was never realized. Life happens, Sh-t happens sometimes. Sometimes things are totally out of our control…but I always deeply saddened this was not realized at the time. Also my Fathers 2020 Hall of Fame induction was postponed till the following year 2021 also.

Anyway, I am very excited for this long awaited opportunity to come back to Japan! During my recovery from appendix removal and diverticulosis surgeries on my stomach, I had a lot of time to think to myself…and I mean A LOT. Lol. So I decided coming back to Japan was what I really needed in my life again, not just for my career but for the spirit as well.

I have always had a love for Japanese Wrestling and culture. So when I come back to Japan I promise I will bring BEST #1 ICHIBAN version of myself and bring back the British Bulldogs spirit to All Japan. Electric Avenue 1990 super summer sizzler 1989 version of the Bulldogs I’ll be bringing back!

Arigatou. Thank you. Thank you to the Japanese fans also, I look forward to coming back home.

Toshiyuki Fujii

I are also looking forward to a long tour in Japan next year.

