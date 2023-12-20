Despite her contract expiring in 2024, Becky Lynch would like to retire in WWE

Becky Lynch’s WWE contract may be coming up in 2024, but there is no doubt in her mind that she’d like to remain there for the rest of her career.

The Man spoke on this topic during a recent chat with Strutting From Gorilla, where she was asked whether or not she planned to stay with WWE once her contract does indeed expire. The former multi-time champion called WWE her home, and promised that it would be the company she would retire with.

Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it’s what I loved, it’s the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to being an important part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel we’ve been able to change the landscape of women’s wrestling forever. That feels very special to me. It’s my home. It’s where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.

