Collision rating for 12/16/2023

Collision this week drew 457,000 viewers, up 2,000 viewers from the prior week and the best number since October 28. The show did a 0.15 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from last week and their best since October 21. The show was #24 on the cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

