CJ Perry says small splinter on her finger caused potentially fatal infection

CJ Perry said in a video posted on Instagram that a small splinter on her middle finger which she got while backstage at Dynamite last week caused her the serious infection, an infection that eventually spread to her arm and other parts of her body.

The infection was so bad that Perry was told she had to undergo surgery and it could be fatal if left untreated.

Perry was admitted to the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday after her finger inflamed and turned purple and black. The infection was already affecting her index finger and ran up her right arm.

Perry underwent surgery on Monday but looked in good spirits in the video, although she said she might have to undergo another surgery.

