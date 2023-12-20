A note on Rey Mysterio’s new contract, City to honor LA Knight, and a Top Dolla note

– Rey Mysterio’s new deal with WWE is a 3-year deal.

– The City of Hagerstown, Maryland will present WWE Superstar LA Knight with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23rd 2023 at University Plaza.

“The public is invited to attend this recognition ceremony on Saturday as he returns to his hometown to receive this unique & well-deserved honor.”

The City of Hagerstown will present one of its own, and currently one of the most popular Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23 at noon at University Plaza. Come celebrate LA Knight. Yeah! pic.twitter.com/neTH0ASPsR — CityofHagerstown (@CityHagerstown) December 20, 2023

– AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla in WWE, now going by Dolla, says that tomorrow begins the “Dolla Era”. Expect more posts like these today as the released WWE talents non compete clause ends tomorrow for the most part.

AJ Francis, formerly Top Dollar in WWE, now going by Dolla, says that tomorrow begins the “Dolla Era”. Expect more posts like these today as the released WWE talents non compete clause ends tomorrow for the most part.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

