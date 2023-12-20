A note on Rey Mysterio’s new contract, City to honor LA Knight, and a Top Dolla note

Dec 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Mysterio’s new deal with WWE is a 3-year deal.

– The City of Hagerstown, Maryland will present WWE Superstar LA Knight with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23rd 2023 at University Plaza.

“The public is invited to attend this recognition ceremony on Saturday as he returns to his hometown to receive this unique & well-deserved honor.”

– AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla in WWE, now going by Dolla, says that tomorrow begins the “Dolla Era”. Expect more posts like these today as the released WWE talents non compete clause ends tomorrow for the most part.

